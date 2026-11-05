Hazardous and e-waste disposal events in Palmdale

Residents can drop off household hazardous waste and e-waste at the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center, 1200 W. City Ranch Road on Saturday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each household may bring up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste, and no business or commercial waste is accepted. FREE partially used yard care and car maintenance products will be available for reuse. For more details, call 888-CLEAN-LA or visit this page.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palmdale - Government