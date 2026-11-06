Meeting on Avenue T safety project Nov. 19

The City of Palmdale will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 E. Ave. S, to share plans to improve Avenue T between 55th Street and 80th Street. Residents and drivers can learn about the planned roadway changes, the project schedule, and what to expect during construction. Learn more: https://cityofpalmdaleca.gov/1662/Avenue-T-Street-Improvement-Project

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palmdale - Government