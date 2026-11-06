McAdam Park gets $6.5M sports upgrade

The City of Palmdale has started a $6.5 million upgrade of William J. McAdam Park in east Palmdale, funded by $6.3 million from Measure AV and a $274,225 grant from California State Parks, in partnership with Palmdale Youth Pony Baseball. The project will add a new third baseball and softball field, energy‑efficient LED lighting on all three fields for evening play, a new playground, and modernized concession, restroom, and storage buildings. More information: https://www.CityOfPalmdaleCA.gov/1541/McAdam-Park-Renovations

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palmdale - Government