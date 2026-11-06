Groundbreaking for McAdam Park sports upgrades

The City of Palmdale has started a $6.5 million upgrade of William J. McAdam Park in east Palmdale. The work is paid for with $6.3 million from Measure AV and a $274,225 grant from California State Parks, in partnership with Palmdale Pony Baseball.

The project will add a new third baseball and softball field, energy‑efficient LED lights on all three fields for evening play, a new playground for children and families, and updated concession, restroom, and storage buildings. Neighbors can read more details about the park changes on the City of Palmdale website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palmdale