Holiday bonus card sale at Palmdale shops

The City of Palmdale is holding a #ShopPalmdale Holiday Bonus Card Sale. Neighbors can buy a digital card online, get it by email or text, and add it to Apple Pay or Google Wallet. Bonus dollars are given through Thursday, Dec. 31.

The card can be used like a credit card at over 40 local businesses in Palmdale, including places like Trio Coffee House, Palmdale Ace Hardware, and many more restaurants, shops, and services. Neighbors can visit the website link to learn more and see how to buy and use the card while they shop and support local businesses.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palmdale