🏥 Palmdale, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Palmdale’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in home health and dental care. If you want flexible hours and good hourly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optima Healthcare

Optima Healthcare Location: Palmdale, CA

Type: Part-time / flexible (expected 5–25 hours/week )

Part-time / flexible (expected ) Pay: $39.43 – $50.00 per hour

You’ll visit patients in their homes, give meds and treatments, and keep close watch on vital signs and changes in condition. Great fit if you’re an LPN who likes one-on-one care, working independently, and using your clinical skills in the community.

Employer: Star Bright Dentist

Location: Palmdale, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $60.00 per hour + bonus

+ bonus Benefits: Dental insurance, employee discount

Part-time hygiene role doing cleanings, exams, and patient education in a local dental office. Good option if you want high hourly pay, a smaller schedule, and a steady, in-person clinical setting.

Employer: Optima Healthcare

Optima Healthcare Location: Palmdale, CA

Type: Part-time / flexible (expected 5–25 hours/week )

Part-time / flexible (expected ) Pay: $25.00 – $30.54 per hour

You’ll help clients at home with bathing, dressing, meals, and mobility, plus watch for changes and report them. This is a strong pick if you like hands-on caregiving and want flexible hours in home health.

If something here feels like a match, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.