🏥 Palmdale, CA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles Open

Palmdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on clinical work to fully remote therapy. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: OneStaff Medical

OneStaff Medical Location: Palmdale, CA

Type: Full-time, travel assignment

Salary: Weekly pay (amount varies by experience, demand, and location – contact recruiter for details)

Work in a state-of-the-art cardiac cath lab, assisting with heart catheterization procedures and using the latest cardiac tech. Role includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, travel reimbursement, housing support or stipend, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: MedStat, LLC

Location: Palmdale, CA (in person)

Type: Part-time (about 10–25 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Join a local occupational health clinic doing venipuncture and lab collections in a steady, low-volume setting. Great fit if you hold a California CPT-I or CPT-II and BLS, and want paid training, paid sick time, and room to grow with an expanding clinic.

Employer: Seasoned Recruitment (nationwide telehealth practice)

Seasoned Recruitment (nationwide telehealth practice) Location: Remote – serving clients in California (based in Palmdale area)

Type: Full-time or part-time, 100% remote

Salary: Not listed

Provide video or phone therapy from home with full admin, billing, and marketing support so you can focus on clients. You set your own schedule and build a caseload that matches your clinical specialties; must have an active independent license (LCSW, LMFT, LPCC/LMHC, PsyD, or PhD) and a private, HIPAA-compliant workspace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Palmdale tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.