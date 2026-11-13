Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department is hiring a Manager, Regulatory Compliance to work at 8100 Forest Hill Boulevard, West Palm Beach, Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with a salary of $106,377 per year. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in engineering or technical science, at least 7 years of technical work experience including 3 years in supervision, a Florida P.E. license or eligibility to transfer one within 11 months, and a valid Florida driver’s license with approved driving history. Apply online: discover.pbcgov.org/waterutilities/Pages/Jobs.aspx.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department