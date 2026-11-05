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Water Utilities hiring part-time customer service staff
Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department is hiring a part-time Customer Service Support Specialist at $20.00 per hour for about 30 hours per week, between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M., Monday–Friday. The job includes Florida Retirement System (FRS) benefits for this seasonal position and involves reviewing daily meter reports, issuing service orders, notifying customers of leaks, answering questions by phone, in person, and email, and doing file work. Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; preferred skills include 1 year of office or clerical work, use of Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, computer experience, and working with deadlines. Apply here: https://discover.pbcgov.org/waterutilities/Pages/Jobs.aspx
This content is adapted from materials provided by Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department
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