Palm Springs hospitality is buzzing right now, with restaurants, golf clubs, and caterers all staffing up for busy seasons. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and guest-facing work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Palm Springs, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26 per hour

Lead shifts at a busy Panda Express, helping run the line, support the team, and keep guests happy. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals while working, medical/dental/vision for eligible full-timers, 401(k) with match, paid training, and growth paths into management.

Employer: Not listed (Palm Springs hospitality venue)

Not listed (Palm Springs hospitality venue) Location: Palm Springs, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run a high-volume kitchen end to end: menu design, staff hiring and training, ordering, inventory, and food cost control. Requires 5+ years culinary management experience and ServSafe; you’ll oversee regular service plus catering, events, and work closely with hotel/venue partners.

Employer: Escena Grill

Location: Palm Springs, CA 92262

Type: Part-time (24–32 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.90 per hour

Evening server role at a popular golf-course restaurant with great views and steady traffic from diners and golfers. You’ll handle table service, some events/banquets, and cash/checkout; perks include 401(k) and employee discount.

Employer: Foundation Ten Catering & Events (F10 Creative)

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Cook for weddings, private parties, and special events at venues around the valley, setting up mobile kitchens and executing restaurant-quality dishes on the go. Offers 401(k), health/vision/dental options, employee discount, and referral program for a cook with solid line or catering experience.

If something here feels like a fit, save the link and apply soon—Palm Springs spots tend to fill fast once season hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.