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🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Palm Springs, CA Right Now
Palm Springs healthcare is busy and hiring. If you like patient care, steady hours, and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.
Clinical Operations Representative
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Desert Regional Medical Center
- Location: Palm Springs, CA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (days & nights)
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the hospital’s staffing and bed placement from a central nursing office. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable working on computers and phones across multiple systems.
Patient Advocate Representative – CA
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Conifer Health at Desert Regional Medical Center
- Location: Palm Springs, CA
- Type: Full-time, day shift Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Salary: $25.00–$31.25/hour + possible $1.00–$2.50/hour shift differentials, time-and-a-half on Conifer holidays
Work directly with patients and families to find insurance coverage and financial help for hospital bills. Great if you have social services or admitting experience and like one-on-one patient contact plus clear weekday hours.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) – Family Medicine
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Tenet Physician Resources
- Location: Palm Springs, CA (family medicine clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed, $1,000 sign-on bonus
Hands-on clinic role taking vital signs, giving injections, drawing blood, and assisting with exams in a family medicine setting. Ideal if you’re a certified MA (or close to it) and want steady hours, direct patient care, and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.