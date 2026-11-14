Palm Springs healthcare is busy and hiring. If you like patient care, steady hours, and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Desert Regional Medical Center

Tenet Healthcare / Desert Regional Medical Center Location: Palm Springs, CA

Type: Full-time , 12-hour rotating shifts (days & nights)

, 12-hour rotating shifts (days & nights) Salary: Not listed

Help run the hospital’s staffing and bed placement from a central nursing office. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable working on computers and phones across multiple systems.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Conifer Health at Desert Regional Medical Center

Tenet Healthcare / Conifer Health at Desert Regional Medical Center Location: Palm Springs, CA

Type: Full-time , day shift Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

, day shift Salary: $25.00–$31.25/hour + possible $1.00–$2.50/hour shift differentials, time-and-a-half on Conifer holidays

Work directly with patients and families to find insurance coverage and financial help for hospital bills. Great if you have social services or admitting experience and like one-on-one patient contact plus clear weekday hours.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Tenet Physician Resources

Tenet Healthcare / Tenet Physician Resources Location: Palm Springs, CA (family medicine clinic)

(family medicine clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $1,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on clinic role taking vital signs, giving injections, drawing blood, and assisting with exams in a family medicine setting. Ideal if you’re a certified MA (or close to it) and want steady hours, direct patient care, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.