Shay’s Warriors – Life After Cancer is holding its 8th annual Give Without Expectations blanket drive from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, 2026, with a goal to collect 100 or more new blankets for local oncology centers. New blanket donations can be dropped off during business hours at Live Well Clinic – 78900 Avenue 47 #102, La Quinta, SkinLab by CSI – 73560 El Paseo Ste E, Palm Desert, and Grounded Bodyworks – 1701 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 3, Palm Springs. Blankets will be delivered to oncology centers during the week of Dec. 18, 2026 to support people going through cancer during the holidays.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Shay's Warriors - Life After Cancer