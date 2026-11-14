Palm Springs has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few wonderful kitties waiting at Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Palm Springs Animal Shelter

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Justin Timberlake is a curious little kitten who is growing and learning more every day. With patience, routine, and gentle guidance, his personality and confidence will keep blooming.

The shelter notes that kittens do best with companionship, so they encourage adopting two kittens together or having another friendly cat at home. A feline buddy can help him feel safe and learn good social skills.

👉 Meet Justin Timberlake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Palm Springs Animal Shelter

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Blondie is another bright, curious kitten who is still growing and discovering the world. With a calm home, steady routine, and gentle handling, his confidence will continue to grow.

The shelter reminds adopters that kittens thrive with a feline friend. Consider adopting Blondie with another kitten or bringing him into a home with a friendly resident cat to help him learn and feel secure.

👉 Meet Blondie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Palm Springs Animal Shelter

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Lars is a sweet, curious baby who is still learning about life. With kind guidance and a steady routine, his personality and confidence will keep developing.

Like his kitten friends, Lars would do best with another cat companion. The shelter encourages adopting two kittens together or making sure there’s a friendly cat at home to help him with comfort and social skills.

👉 Meet Lars and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Cream or Ivory

White/Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Palm Springs Animal Shelter

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Mr. Bubbles is an adult kitty with a lovely light-colored coat who’s ready for his next chapter. If you’re looking for a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Mr. Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Palm Springs area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Palm Springs Animal Shelter or calling them to ask about these kitties and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.