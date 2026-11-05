Martin McDonagh to Receive Directing Award in 2027

Palm Springs International Film Awards will honor Academy Award-winning writer and director Martin McDonagh with the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award for Searchlight Pictures’ Wild Horse Nine. The Film Awards will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 7, 2027, with the Palm Springs International Film Festival running from January 7–18, 2027. The event is presented by Kering and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and Soho House, with Cadillac as the official vehicle.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Palm Springs International Film Festival