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🍽️ Palm Springs Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings
Palm Springs food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Line Cook – Maracas
- Employer: Maracas
- Location: Palm Springs, CA (downtown)
- Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Cook classic Mexican dishes in a fast-paced, busy kitchen that’s been a local favorite since 2005. Great fit if you have 1+ year line cook experience, know kitchen safety, and want to grow your skills with a tight kitchen team.
Barista / Bartender – Breakfast Republic
- Employer: Breakfast Republic Palm Springs (Rise & Shine Hospitality Group)
- Location: Palm Springs, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16.90/hour
Join the opening bar team at a popular breakfast spot with daytime hours (7 AM–3 PM). You’ll pull shots on a manual espresso machine, pour latte art, and enjoy perks like an employee discount, flexible schedule, and health insurance, if you have 2+ years espresso experience and are 21+.
Barback (Full Time) – Agua Caliente Casinos
- Employer: Agua Caliente Casinos
- Location: Palm Springs, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep busy bars running by stocking drinks, ice, and supplies and helping bartenders serve guests. This is a good fit if you’re okay with heavy lifting, lots of walking and standing, and working in a smoke-filled casino environment.
If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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