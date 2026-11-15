undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palm Harbor
📅 Palm Harbor Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 5, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Palm Harbor Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 5, 2026
Bring family and friends to the annual Palm Harbor Christmas Tree Lighting!
- Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026
- Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Location: Harbor Hall, 1190 Georgia Avenue
This is a festive community event, and NDS Community Policing will be there as well.
Mark your calendar now if you like local holiday events and want to connect with neighbors and community officers in a relaxed setting.
More Info: PCSO
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.