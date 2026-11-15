📅 Palm Harbor Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 5, 2026

Bring family and friends to the annual Palm Harbor Christmas Tree Lighting!

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Harbor Hall, 1190 Georgia Avenue

This is a festive community event, and NDS Community Policing will be there as well.

Mark your calendar now if you like local holiday events and want to connect with neighbors and community officers in a relaxed setting.