Palm Harbor’s food scene is busy year-round, from beachside spots to senior living communities. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Blinkers Beachside

Blinkers Beachside Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $25.00 per hour

Fast-paced kitchen role cooking menu items to spec, helping with station setup/breakdown, and keeping things clean and organized. Great fit if you have line experience, can handle busy rushes, and want a higher hourly rate plus an employee discount.

Employer: Innisbrook Resort

Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing reservations, and keeping the dining room flow smooth at a well-known resort. Good for someone with strong people skills who can stay calm, stand/walk for long periods, and handle a busy, changing environment.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Flat hourly rate (no tips; exact amount not listed)

Serve residents and guests in a senior living community with no late-night hours and a steady hourly wage. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision for eligible staff, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay) and chances for bonuses and growth.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.