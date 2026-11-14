📅 Thanksgiving golf scramble at Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor Golf Club is hosting its first Thanksgiving Scramble on Thursday, November 26.

Bring a foursome for a 4-person scramble (everyone hits, then you all play the best ball each shot) and try to post your best team score.

Location: Palm Harbor Golf Club

Palm Harbor Golf Club Format: 4-person scramble, shotgun start at 8:00 AM

4-person scramble, shotgun start at Entry fee: $46 + tax per player

Prizes: Top 3 teams win prizes, including gift cards to Loopers Par & Grill

Top win prizes, including gift cards to Food & drinks: Loopers Par & Grill open 7 AM–4 PM for food and beverages before and after

The tournament is planned to finish in time for you to get home for Thanksgiving with family and football.

To sign up, call Palm Harbor Golf Club at 386-986-GOLF (4653).