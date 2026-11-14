undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Golf
📅 Thanksgiving Scramble at Palm Harbor Golf Club
12 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving golf scramble at Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor Golf Club is hosting its first Thanksgiving Scramble on Thursday, November 26.
Bring a foursome for a 4-person scramble (everyone hits, then you all play the best ball each shot) and try to post your best team score.
- Location: Palm Harbor Golf Club
- Format: 4-person scramble, shotgun start at 8:00 AM
- Entry fee: $46 + tax per player
- Prizes: Top 3 teams win prizes, including gift cards to Loopers Par & Grill
- Food & drinks: Loopers Par & Grill open 7 AM–4 PM for food and beverages before and after
The tournament is planned to finish in time for you to get home for Thanksgiving with family and football.
To sign up, call Palm Harbor Golf Club at 386-986-GOLF (4653).
More Info: Palm Harbor Golf Club Thanksgiving Scramble | Palm...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.