🍽️ Palm Harbor Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Palm Harbor’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with both national brands and local spots hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a fast-paced restaurant, grow a team, and run day-to-day operations for a major national brand. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, quarterly bonus program, tuition assistance, paid time off, and holiday closures.

Employer: D&H Hair Company

Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor, FL Type: Full-time – Independent room rental (not an employee role)

Salary: Not listed (you run your own business)

Busy local salon and barbershop has a private room for a lash artist who wants to grow their own business. You’ll get an in-person location, flexible schedule, and a referral program, while staying independent.

Employer: Snappers Grill and Comedy Club

Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor, FL Type: Part-time (night shift required)

(night shift required) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Support the bartenders at a local comedy club by stocking the bar, changing kegs, cleaning glassware, and keeping the bar guest-ready before, during, and after shows. Comes with an employee discount and flexible schedule; 1 year of barback experience is preferred.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply or reach out today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.