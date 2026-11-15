Palm Desert’s food scene is busy and growing, with new and established spots looking for people who care about great service and quality. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced, guest-focused work.

Employer: Mastro's Restaurants

Mastro's Restaurants Location: Palm Desert, CA

Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $17.50 – $22.00/hour (no tips)

Fine-dining line cook role with strong training, clear growth paths, and employee discounts across dining, retail, and hotels. Great fit if you have 1+ year upscale/fine dining experience and like a fast, high-standard kitchen.

Empleador: Mastro's Restaurants

Ubicación: Palm Desert, CA

Tipo: OTHER

OTHER Pago: $17.50 – $22.00/hora (sin propinas)

Mismo puesto de cocina de línea en restaurante de alta cocina, publicado en español. Ofrece programas de capacitación, descuentos para empleados y oportunidades de crecimiento en un ambiente rápido y profesional.

Employer: Varraco Coffee Roasters

Location: Palm Desert, CA

Type: Full-time (in person)

Full-time (in person) Pay: $18.00 – $45.00/hour

Specialty coffee barista role for someone with 1–2+ years experience who loves the craft and guest experience. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, paid sick time, PTO, and paid training in a café focused on quality and community.

Employer: Heritage Restaurant Group Inc (French Rotisserie Cafe)

Location: Palm Desert, CA

Type: Part-time

Part-time line cook spot in a French rotisserie café, ideal if you like consistent recipes and a tight, organized kitchen. You’ll handle line cooking, prep, and food safety in a fast-paced but team-focused environment.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.