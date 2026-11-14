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Coachella Valley
Desert Cancer Foundation seeks local volunteers
11 days ago
Desert Cancer Foundation is seeking volunteers in the Coachella Valley to help staff events, welcome guests, and reach families who need support with cancer care. Community members with a few hours to give are encouraged to sign up to support local cancer patients and their families. Sign up here: https://t.co/qgrjMWXPDP
This content is adapted from materials provided by Desert Cancer
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.