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Palm Desert
Palm Desert offers help for development projects
8 days ago
The City of Palm Desert is offering a Development Services Concierge Program to help businesses, developers, and property owners move projects forward. The program makes it easier to work through City processes and connect with the right staff, whether you are opening a new business or planning an investment.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palm Desert
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