🛒 Palm Desert Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Palm Desert’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from grocery stores to banks and burger spots. If you like talking with people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons

Albertsons Location: Palm Desert, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Help customers check out smoothly by scanning, bagging, and handling payments. This is an entry-level role with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Albertsons

Albertsons Location: Palm Desert, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Keep the store easy to shop by stocking shelves, organizing displays, and helping customers find items. Good fit if you like moving around, learning different departments, and want flexible hours plus weekly pay and discounts.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 74105 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.00 – $27.50/hour

Posting End Date: November 10, 2026 (may close early)

Work at a busy branch handling deposits, withdrawals, and payments while helping customers with everyday banking. Comes with full benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, leave programs) and is a strong starting point if you want a long-term banking career.

Employer: Habit Burger & Grill

Location: Palm Desert, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Take orders, run the register, and keep the dining room welcoming. You get free or discounted food, 401(k) with 100% match for eligible team members, and growth opportunities, perfect if you want flexible restaurant work with a fun, fast pace.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.