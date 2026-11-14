📅 Michael Bublé tribute concert coming to Palm Coast

Enjoy a night of smooth, romantic music at Black Tie Optional: A Tribute to Michael Bublé & Beyond on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 7:00–9:00 PM.

The show features Kerst J. Lehmann and a 7-piece band performing Michael Bublé’s biggest hits, plus classics from Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Al Green, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Location: Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center

5500 FL-100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

To get tickets and more details, visit the event website:

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/59919792/black-tie-optionala-tribute-to-michael-buble-palm-coast-the-fitzgerald-performing-arts-center

Questions? Contact J.D. Sweeney at jasondeansweeney@gmail.com.