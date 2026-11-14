Palm Coast healthcare is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across home care, schools, and the hospital. If you like helping people and want steady local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Palm Coast, FL

Type: Part-time (overnight shifts)

(overnight shifts) Salary: Not listed

Overnight in-home care helping clients with meds, mobility, personal care, meals, and companionship. Offers flexible schedule, weekly pay, benefits, bonuses, and travel pay.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Palm Coast, FL

Type: Part-time (weekdays, weekends, long shifts)

(weekdays, weekends, long shifts) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving in homes and facilities with flexible shifts, immediate start, benefits, weekly pay, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you have caregiving experience and can travel locally.

Employer: First Coast Autism, LLC

Location: Flagler County / Palm Coast, FL (homes & schools)

(homes & schools) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Work 1:1 (sometimes 2:1) with children with autism in home, school, and community settings. Must already be RBT certified; role includes weekly BCBA supervision, paid training, flexible scheduling, and support for BCBA/BCaBA fieldwork.

Employer: AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway

Location: Palm Coast, FL (hospital)

(hospital) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $16.02 – $25.63/hour

Hospital-based role supporting nurses with vitals, basic patient care, and safety. Offers benefits and PTO from day one, retirement plan, paid parental leave, and career development; requires high school diploma and BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different shifts or units.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.