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🏥 Palm Coast Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Flexible Hours
Palm Coast healthcare is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across home care, schools, and the hospital. If you like helping people and want steady local work, these are worth a look.
Home Health Aide (Overnights)
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Palm Coast, FL
- Type: Part-time (overnight shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight in-home care helping clients with meds, mobility, personal care, meals, and companionship. Offers flexible schedule, weekly pay, benefits, bonuses, and travel pay.
Home Care Aide (Weekdays & Weekends)
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Palm Coast, FL
- Type: Part-time (weekdays, weekends, long shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on caregiving in homes and facilities with flexible shifts, immediate start, benefits, weekly pay, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you have caregiving experience and can travel locally.
RBT – Registered Behavior Technician – $22/hour
- Employer: First Coast Autism, LLC
- Location: Flagler County / Palm Coast, FL (homes & schools)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $22.00/hour
Work 1:1 (sometimes 2:1) with children with autism in home, school, and community settings. Must already be RBT certified; role includes weekly BCBA supervision, paid training, flexible scheduling, and support for BCBA/BCaBA fieldwork.
Non-Cert Patient Care Tech
- Employer: AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway
- Location: Palm Coast, FL (hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay Range: $16.02 – $25.63/hour
Hospital-based role supporting nurses with vitals, basic patient care, and safety. Offers benefits and PTO from day one, retirement plan, paid parental leave, and career development; requires high school diploma and BLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different shifts or units.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.