Historical photo shows early Palm Coast Parkway

The City of Palm Coast Historical Society and Museum is sharing a 1970s panoramic photo of Palm Coast Parkway, showing the area when it was mostly open land with young trees and light traffic. The image features Shangri-La, Palm Coast’s first condo project, which began construction in 1974, along the parkway. The photo highlights how much the roadway and surrounding area have changed since those early development years.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palm Coast Historical Society and Museum