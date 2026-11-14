A new proposal has been made to bring a Costco store to Palm Coast, with the suggested site along Palm Coast Parkway between Florida Park Drive and Club House Drive. Costco has not yet officially confirmed this location. Earlier discussions about a Costco in Palm Coast date back to around 2011, when a possible site near U.S. 1 and Seminole Woods Blvd was talked about.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palm Coast Historical Society and Museum