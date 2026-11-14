📢 Palm Coast fire leader earns top professional credential

Battalion Chief Patrick Juliano of the Palm Coast Fire Department has earned the prestigious Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing.

This recognition highlights fire-service leaders with strong leadership, experience, education, and technical knowledge. Candidates must submit a detailed professional portfolio and pass an independent peer review.

Juliano is celebrating 20 years with Palm Coast Fire and is one of only two current members of the department to ever hold this designation (along with Deputy Fire Chief Bradd Clark).

His background includes:

Starting in public safety in 2001 in New York

in New York Serving Palm Coast as a volunteer firefighter since 2006 and career firefighter since 2008

and career firefighter since Helping secure and manage over $5 million in grants and legislative funding for firefighter safety, stations, equipment, and cancer-risk reduction

in grants and legislative funding for firefighter safety, stations, equipment, and cancer-risk reduction Teaching future EMTs as EMT Program Manager and Lead Instructor at Flagler Technical College

City leaders congratulate Chief Juliano and thank him for his continued service to the Palm Coast community.