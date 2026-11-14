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📅 Holiday bus trip to Gaylord Palms from Palm Coast
12 days ago
📅 Holiday day trip from Palm Coast to Gaylord Palms
The City of Palm Coast Parks & Recreation Discover Trips program is hosting an all-day holiday outing to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee for adults 18+.
- Cost: $90 per person, or $85 Early Bird if you register by November 22
- Includes: Round-trip motor coach transportation plus admission to POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance and ICE! featuring The Polar Express
- Extras: Free time to explore the resort’s Christmas displays, exhibits, shops, and buy lunch on your own
- Departure: 8:00 a.m. from the Palm Coast Community Center
- Return: Bus leaves Gaylord Palms at 3:45 p.m., arriving back between 5:30–6:00 p.m.
Payment is due at registration, space is limited, and spots are first-come, first-served.
Register and get more details at parksandrec.fun.
More Info: Discover Trip to Gaylord Palms Offers a Festive Da...
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