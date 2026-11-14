📅 Holiday day trip from Palm Coast to Gaylord Palms

The City of Palm Coast Parks & Recreation Discover Trips program is hosting an all-day holiday outing to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee for adults 18+.

Cost: $90 per person, or $85 Early Bird if you register by November 22

per person, or if you register by Includes: Round-trip motor coach transportation plus admission to POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance and ICE! featuring The Polar Express

Round-trip motor coach transportation plus admission to and Extras: Free time to explore the resort’s Christmas displays, exhibits, shops, and buy lunch on your own

Free time to explore the resort’s Christmas displays, exhibits, shops, and buy lunch on your own Departure: 8:00 a.m. from the Palm Coast Community Center

from the Return: Bus leaves Gaylord Palms at 3:45 p.m., arriving back between 5:30–6:00 p.m.

Payment is due at registration, space is limited, and spots are first-come, first-served.

Register and get more details at parksandrec.fun.