Palm Coast retail is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a seasonal gig or a steady full-time role. Here are a few standout customer-facing jobs hiring locally.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit #1100, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.50 – $17.50 per hour

Help customers with art, crafts, fabrics, floral, and more in a fun, fast-paced store. You’ll assist shoppers, stock shelves, set up seasonal displays, and keep the store clean. Must be able to lift 40 lbs, use ladders, and work some nights and weekends. Store is closed on Sundays.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 5260 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.70 – $31.20 per hour (about $56,576 – $77,762 annually), bonus & overtime eligible

Lead a busy off-price retail store, support sales and operations, and coach a large team. You’ll handle merchandising, scheduling, customer service, and loss prevention. Role comes with a big benefits package (medical, 401(k) match, paid time off, discounts, and more) and room to grow your retail career.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Palm Coast, FL

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: Starting at $19.00 per hour with scheduled increases up to $21.00 by Year 5

Work with a small, tight team doing cashiering, stocking, curbside orders, and cleaning to keep the store running smoothly. This is a physical job (lifting up to 45 lbs, working in coolers/freezers) with competitive pay and strong benefits like medical, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and paid parental leave.

If something here looks good, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.