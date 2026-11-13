Palm Coast has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties are waiting for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Flagler Humane Society

Location: Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast, FL Contact: (386) 445-1814

Nori is a sleek, black young cat at Flagler Humane Society. She’s looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and settle in for good. The shelter can share more about her personality, whether she’s good with kids or other pets, and her vet history.

👉 Meet Nori and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Flagler Humane Society

Location: Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast, FL Contact: (386) 445-1814

Kip is a fluffy, orange young boy with medium-length fur. He’s also at Flagler Humane Society and is ready to meet potential adopters. The shelter can tell you more about his temperament, health, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Kip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

These two are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.

Names: Parmesan (female) & Ravioli (male)

Parmesan (female) & Ravioli (male) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Both 7 years old (adult)

Both 7 years old (adult) Colors: Both mostly gray/blue

Both mostly gray/blue Adoption Fee: $20 each

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Palm Coast, FL)

Bonded Pair: Do not separate

Do not separate Background: Both were originally adopted from Flagler Humane Society

Parmesan is a 7-year-old, very cuddly girl who loves affection. She’s a bit overweight, so her new family should be ready to help her with a healthy diet and some gentle exercise.

Ravioli is her 7-year-old brother. He’s described as very cute, silly, and social. Like his sister, he’s also a bit overweight and will need an owner willing to help him slim down safely.

These two are deeply bonded and need to stay together. If you’re looking for an instant feline family, Parmesan and Ravioli could be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Parmesan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

👉 Meet Ravioli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Palm Coast, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—or the bonded pair. Call Flagler Humane Society at (386) 445-1814 for shelter cats, or use the Adoptapet links to contact the private owner for Parmesan and Ravioli.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.