🛒 Palm Coast Petco Hiring Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Palm Coast’s pet scene is busy, and Petco is adding to the team. If you like helping people and their pets, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Palm Coast, FL – 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE

– 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Type: Part-time, in-store (evenings, weekends, holidays as needed)

(evenings, weekends, holidays as needed) Pay: $15.00/hour start rate

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping the store clean, stocked, and friendly. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, love animals, and want flexible hours with room to learn and grow.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Palm Coast, FL – 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE

– 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Type: Full-time, in-store (weekends and evenings likely)

(weekends and evenings likely) Pay: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)

Provide full grooming services—bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more—in a busy salon with modern equipment and all tools supplied. Ideal if you already have grooming training or experience and want steady hours, benefits, and a clear path to roles like Grooming Salon Leader.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.