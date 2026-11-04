🏥 Palm Coast FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Senior Care Roles

Palm Coast is busy hiring in senior care right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to nursing leadership. Good mix of flexible shifts, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Concierge Care

Concierge Care Location: Palm Coast, FL (home care)

Type: Part-time & PRN (W-2)

Pay: $18–$22/hour + weekly pay

Work one-on-one with seniors in their homes instead of a busy facility. Great if you want extra hours, weekday or weekend shifts, and steady weekly pay while using your Florida CNA or Certified HHA license.

Employer: Tuscan Gardens of Palm Coast / AgeWell Senior Living

Location: Palm Coast, FL – Assisted Living

Type: Full-time (nursing leadership)

Full-time (nursing leadership) Pay: Not listed

Lead and supervise CNAs/HHAs and nursing staff in a resort-style senior living community. Good fit for an RN or LPN with geriatric experience who wants a stable role with benefits, PTO, and 401(k) in a “Great Place to Work” setting.

Employer: Tuscan Gardens of Palm Coast / AgeWell Senior Living

Location: Palm Coast, FL – Assisted Living

Type: Part-time & Full-time , all shifts, weekends required

, all shifts, weekends required Pay: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role helping residents with daily living, activities, and basic health needs. CNA registration is preferred but not required, and you’ll get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) if eligible.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one opening or shift.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.