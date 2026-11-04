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🏥 Palm Coast FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Senior Care Roles
Palm Coast is busy hiring in senior care right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to nursing leadership. Good mix of flexible shifts, benefits, and chances to grow.
Certified HHA & CNA’s – Weekly Pay + Flexible Shifts
- Employer: Concierge Care
- Location: Palm Coast, FL (home care)
- Type: Part-time & PRN (W-2)
- Pay: $18–$22/hour + weekly pay
Work one-on-one with seniors in their homes instead of a busy facility. Great if you want extra hours, weekday or weekend shifts, and steady weekly pay while using your Florida CNA or Certified HHA license.
Wellness Manager (RN or LPN)
- Employer: Tuscan Gardens of Palm Coast / AgeWell Senior Living
- Location: Palm Coast, FL – Assisted Living
- Type: Full-time (nursing leadership)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead and supervise CNAs/HHAs and nursing staff in a resort-style senior living community. Good fit for an RN or LPN with geriatric experience who wants a stable role with benefits, PTO, and 401(k) in a “Great Place to Work” setting.
Wellness Associate / Caregiver (CNA Preferred)
- Employer: Tuscan Gardens of Palm Coast / AgeWell Senior Living
- Location: Palm Coast, FL – Assisted Living
- Type: Part-time & Full-time, all shifts, weekends required
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on caregiving role helping residents with daily living, activities, and basic health needs. CNA registration is preferred but not required, and you’ll get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) if eligible.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one opening or shift.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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