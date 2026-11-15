Palm City has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. All of these kitties are waiting at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)

(fee-waived senior) Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Phone: (772) 223-8822

Mittens is a classy tuxedo senior girl looking for a quiet, loving home to enjoy her golden years. With her fee waived, this is a wonderful chance to open your heart and home to an older cat who really deserves it.

👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Orange/Red

Mostly Orange/Red Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Phone: (772) 223-8822

Mother May I is a lovely young orange girl with a unique name and a bright future ahead. She’s still young, so she has plenty of time to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Mother May I and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Phone: (772) 223-8822

Mary is a young brown beauty who’s ready for a fresh start. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, Mary could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Phone: (772) 223-8822

Rajah is a handsome young male with a rich brown coat. He’s waiting for someone to notice him and give him a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Rajah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Phone: (772) 223-8822

Both Bowls is a tiny black kitten with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he might be the one for you.

👉 Meet Both Bowls and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Orange/Red

Mostly Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Phone: (772) 223-8822

Bonnie Boo is an adult orange girl with a sweet name and a lot of love to give. Her modest adoption fee helps support the care of all the animals at the shelter.

👉 Meet Bonnie Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Palm City, FL or nearby, please consider visiting the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast or calling (772) 223-8822 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.