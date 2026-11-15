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🐱 Sweet Palm City Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Palm City has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. All of these kitties are waiting at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast and could be your new best friend.
Mittens
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
- Phone: (772) 223-8822
Mittens is a classy tuxedo senior girl looking for a quiet, loving home to enjoy her golden years. With her fee waived, this is a wonderful chance to open your heart and home to an older cat who really deserves it.
👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mother May I
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Orange/Red
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
- Phone: (772) 223-8822
Mother May I is a lovely young orange girl with a unique name and a bright future ahead. She’s still young, so she has plenty of time to bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Mother May I and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mary
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
- Phone: (772) 223-8822
Mary is a young brown beauty who’s ready for a fresh start. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, Mary could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rajah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
- Phone: (772) 223-8822
Rajah is a handsome young male with a rich brown coat. He’s waiting for someone to notice him and give him a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Rajah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Both Bowls
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
- Phone: (772) 223-8822
Both Bowls is a tiny black kitten with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he might be the one for you.
👉 Meet Both Bowls and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bonnie Boo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
- Phone: (772) 223-8822
Bonnie Boo is an adult orange girl with a sweet name and a lot of love to give. Her modest adoption fee helps support the care of all the animals at the shelter.
👉 Meet Bonnie Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Palm City, FL or nearby, please consider visiting the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast or calling (772) 223-8822 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.