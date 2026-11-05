“Sun, Sand, Surf” Opens in Lake Worth Beach

The works of 32 Palm Beach County-based creative professionals will explore the landscapes, light, and visual culture of coastal South Florida in “Sun, Sand, Surf,” a new exhibition presented by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

Free and open to the public November 6 through December 31, the exhibition will be on view at the council’s headquarters in downtown Lake Worth Beach, located inside the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building. The public is invited to meet the artists at an opening reception on November 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. To RSVP, click here.

“Sun, Sand, Surf” examines the enduring influence of the coast on the community’s creative identity. The works capture not only the natural beauty of South Florida’s beaches but also the experiences, traditions, and evolving culture of life along the shoreline.

Featured artists include: Jon Allen, Gerri Aurre, Pamela J. Ayres, Jerilyn Brown, Jamie Cain, Summer Collins, April Davis, Ayesha DeLorenzo, Carol Frezza, Paul Gurguirs, Gail V. Haines, Diane Hutchinson, Bonnie Jacobson, Karen Jaggard, Melissa Kelley, Carolina King, Autumn Kioti Horne, Joe LaPierre, Sarah LaPierre, Margaret Lewis, Devin Noel, Theresa Roberts, Tom Rowe, Manon Sander, Billy Selesnick, Julie Silk Beaumont, Susan Smith, Surfing Florida Museum, Christine Templeton, Bianca Urbanowicz, Maria Votek, David Wasson, and Grant P. Williams, with a special collaboration with the Surfing Florida Museum.

The exhibition will also feature two free performances on December 10 at 6 p.m., and December 12 at 2 p.m. Artists and actors Autumn Kioti Horne and Suzanne Ankrum Harris will present The Necessary Monster and the Sea Itself, a 20-minute presentation connected to Horne’s installation in the exhibition. Each performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the performers.

For more information, visit palmbeachculture.com.

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