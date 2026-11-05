People of Hope Mobile Museum Comes to Palm Beach Gardens

The People of Hope Mobile Museum, a national traveling exhibit housed in a 53-foot trailer that opens on-site into an interactive museum on poverty, resilience, and service, is coming to Palm Beach County thanks to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach. Visitors will be able to visit the activation at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens November 6-7. The exhibit will visit more than 150 communities around the country through 2028.

Inside, visitors will watch firsthand video stories from Catholic Charities employees and volunteers, explore interactive exhibits, and reflect on ways they can support their own communities. Features include:

A poverty simulator that explores the challenges facing people living on the margins

A recording booth where visitors can share their own stories of hope and service

An audio library of conversations about poverty and social connection

National and state data on community needs and the impact of Catholic Charities agencies

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit ccdpb.org.

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