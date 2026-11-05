What to Do in Palm Beach County (November 5-12)

Goings On

November 5

Eudēmonia Summit, Palm Beach County Convention Center and Hilton West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, to Nov. 8, tickets start at $119. (eudemonia.net)

Night Market, Sanborn Square, Boca Raton, free. (myboca.us)

Sip and Share, iThink Financial, Boca Raton, free. (crosministries.org)

Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon, benefiting Junior League of Boca Raton, The Boca Raton, contact for ticket prices. (wvoy26.givesmart.com)

November 6

Art After Dark, Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach, also Nov. 13, 20, and 27, $5-$10. (norton.org)

Feast of Little Italy, Downtown Abacoa, Jupiter, to Nov. 8, free. (feastoflittleitaly.com)

First Friday at 5, Centennial Park and Amphitheater, Boynton Beach, free. (boynton-beach.org)

Friday Film Series: The Cycle of Love, Palm Beach Day Academy, $10. (fourarts.org)

Subtropic Film Festival, Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach; Afflux Studios, West Palm Beach; and Lake Worth Playhouse, Lake Worth Beach, to Nov. 8, $10-$30. (subtropic.org)

Veterans Build 2026 presented by Vertical Bridge, build site in Boynton Beach, contact for participation prices. (habitatgreaterpbc.org/events)

November 7

Art on the Square, Cornell Art Museum, Delray Beach, also Nov. 8, free. (delrayoldschoolsquare.com/art-on-the-square)

Día de los Muertos, The Peach, West Palm Beach, free. (eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-los-muertos-at-the-peach)

Downtown Palm Beach Gardens Art Festival, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens, also Nov. 8, free. (artfestival.com)

Free Fun Saturday: A November to Remember, Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, free. (bocahistory.org)

Food for Thought Dinner, benefiting West Palm Beach Library Foundation, The Beach Club, Palm Beach, $850. (wpblf.org/food-for-thought-2026)

November 8

Dogs’ Day in the Garden, Mounts Botanical Garden, West Palm Beach, $18-$20, $5 for dog entry, free for Mounts members and kids under 6. (mounts.org)

Swank Table Family-Style Dinner: “Fall into Winter” with the Four Seasons Chefs, benefiting Kids Cancer Foundation, Swank Specialty Produce, Loxahatchee, $200. (swankspecialityproduce.com)

The Tequila Festival, Mizner Park Amphitheater, Boca Raton, $85-$150. (thetequilafest.com)

November 10

Cathedral Canyon film screening and Q&A with Winsor Harmon, Cielle Fouquet, Diana Davis, and Ruby Jessop, Glazer Hall, Palm Beach, $86. (glazerhall.org)

Talk of Kings: The Feather Wars, King Library, The Society of the Four Arts, Palm Beach, free. (fourarts.org)

November 11

A Closer Look: Danielle Vaknin on “Gertrude Abercrombie: The Whole World is a Mystery,” Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach, free with paid museum admission. (norton.org)

Red, White, and Boca: A Veterans Day Celebration, Mizner Park Amphitheater, Boca Raton, free. (myboca.us)

November 12

The Garden Club of Palm Beach’s Christmas Boutique, Armory Art Center, West Palm Beach, also Nov. 13, free. (gardenclubpalmbeach.com)

Resident Artist Open Studio Night and Artist Talk, Arts Warehouse, Delray Beach, free. (artswarehouse.org)

Performances

November 5

Clematis by Night: Cover to Cover, Great Lawn, West Palm Beach, free. (wpb.org/events)

November 6

A Certain Raquel, Studio One Theatre, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, to Nov. 15, $17-$27. (fauevents.com)

Cheyenne Jackson: That Guy from That Thing, Glazer Hall, Palm Beach, $144. (glazerhall.org)

Honors High School Orchestra Side-by-Side String Festival, University Theatre, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, free. (fauevents.com)

Joe DeVito, Delray Beach Playhouse, also Nov. 7, $55. (delraybeachplayhouse.com)

Last of the Red-Hot Lovers, Willow Theatre, SugarSand Park, Boca Raton, to Nov. 15, $20-$25. (myboca.us)

Lute Master Paul O’Dette, Snyder Sanctuary, Lynn University, Boca Raton, free; also Nov. 8, Persson Hall, Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, $15. (events.lynn.edu; pba.edu)

The Nether, Lake Worth Playhouse, Lake Worth Beach, to Nov. 15, contact for ticket prices. (lakeworthplayhouse.org)

Ralph Barbosa, Palm Beach Improv, Wellington, also Nov. 7, $42-$57. (palmbeachimprov.com)

The Spaghetti and Matzo Ball Show, Delray Beach Playhouse, also Nov. 7, $59. (delraybeachplayhouse.com)

November 7

Given to Fly: The Pearl Jam Experience, The Banyan Live, West Palm Beach, $27-$164. (thebanyanlive.com)

Fort Lauderdale Ballet and Fort Lauderdale Youth Ballet present The Nutcracker, The Wick Theatre and Museum Club, Boca Raton, also Nov. 8, $45-$85. (thewick.org)

The Ladies of Simone, Arts Garage, Delray Beach, $48-$53. (artsgarage.org)

Matt Fraser: America’s Top Psychic Medium, Dreyfoos Hall, Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, $40-$224. (kravis.org)

Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD presents Cosi Fan Tutte, Palm Beach Day Academy, $15-$30. (fourarts.org)

Palm Beach Symphony presents Sleeping Beauty and the Orchestra Family Concert, Duncan Theatre, Lake Worth Beach, $10-$20. (palmbeachsymphony.org)

Rennie Harris Puremovement, Rinker Playhouse, Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, also Nov. 8, $46. (kravis.org)

November 8

Behind the Lines: A 9/11 Story, Arts Garage, Delray Beach, $43. (artsgarage.org)

Faculty Masters Concert, Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall, Lynn University, Boca Raton, free. (events.lynn.edu)

Kravis Center and Palm Beach Symphony present “America 250 In Concert,” Dreyfoos Hall, Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, $40-$144. (kravis.org)

November 9

Jazz Combos Concert, University Theatre, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, $10. (fauevents.com)

Wynona Judd, Dreyfoos Hall, Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, $53-$329. (kravis.org)

November 10

Gunshine, The Banyan Live, West Palm Beach, $22-$154. (thebanyanlive.com)

MAS: Music of the Americas, University Theatre, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, $5-$10. (fauevents.com)

Monty Python’s Spamalot, Dreyfoos Hall, Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, to Nov. 15, $53-$126.50. (kravis.org)

Sons of Town Hall, Rinker Playhouse, Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, $49-$61. (kravis.org)

November 11

Rufus Wainwright, Glazer Hall, Palm Beach, $144. (glazerhall.org)

Suzanne Lambert, Palm Beach Improv, Wellington, $30. (palmbeachimprov.com)

November 12

Back to Basics, Vol. 9: A Tribute to the Queens of Jazz, University Theatre, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, $5-$10. (fauevents.com)

Clematis by Night: Terry Hanck, Great Lawn, West Palm Beach, free. (wpb.org/events)

Jeff Dye, Palm Beach Improv, Wellington, $37-$57. (palmbeachimprov.com)

Galleries

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, West Palm Beach. “In Full Bloom: Flowers in the Garden,” to Jan. 10. (ansg.org)

Armory Art Center, West Palm Beach.“Humorous,” to Dec. 26. (armoryart.org)

Arts Garage, Delray Beach. “Good Trouble,” to Dec. 31. (artsgarage.org)

Arts Warehouse, Delray Beach. “Florida Atlantic University Graduate Cohort Group Exhibition” and “Resident Artist Group Exhibition,” both to Nov. 21. (artswarehouse.org)

Boca Raton Museum of Art. “Spiritual Ecologies: Art, Nature, and Community” and “Tobi Kahn: Quest for the Essence,” both Nov. 7 to April 4; “Exploring Jess: Beat Generation Visionary,” to Dec. 6; “Drawing with Scissors: Collage from the Collection,” to Feb. 8. (bocamuseum.org)

Cornell Art Museum, Old School Square, Delray Beach. “Marleen De Waele-De Bock: Blooming in Color!” and “River of Grass,” both to Jan. 24. (delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell)

Cox Science Center and Aquarium, West Palm Beach. “Cats and Dogs,” to April 16. (coxsciencecenter.org)

Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Lake Worth Beach. “Bogdan Kravchenko,” to Dec. 5; “Molded and Mannered,” to Dec. 12; “Sun, Sand, Surf,” to Dec. 31. (palmbeachculture.com)

Findlay Galleries, Palm Beach. “Primitives: Camille Bombois, Orville Bulman, Henri Maïk, Annette Ollivary, and Gustavo Novoa,” Nov. 12 to Dec. 24; “Artist Estate Series: Byron Browne, Leonard Edmondson, Simeon Braguin, Jack Wright and Fritz Rauh,” to Dec. 4. (findlaygalleries.com)

Kristin Hjellegjerde, West Palm Beach. “Charmaine Watkiss,” “Elin Melberg,” “Makiko Harris,” “Manuela Benaim,” and “Umar Rashid,” all to Nov. 28. (kristinhjellegjerde.com)

Lighthouse ArtCenter, Tequesta. “Lush 4,” to Nov. 14. (lighthousearts.org)

Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach. “Cursed Images: Pictures Out of Context,” to Nov. 1; “Art and Independence: America at 250,” to Dec. 6; “Ralph Coburn: Land, Sea, Sky,” to Jan. 3; “Chang Dai-chien: A Master of Modern Chinese Painting,” to Jan. 30; “Stories Unfolded: Journey of the Imagination” and “Visible Fictions: Photography and Artifice,” both to Feb. 21; “Blazing Light: Photographs by Mimi Plumb” and “Gertrude Abercrombie: The Whole World is a Mystery,” to March 14. (norton.org)

Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum. “Life’s a Beach,” to Feb. 27. (bocahistory.org)

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