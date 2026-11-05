Celebrate the arrival of slightly cooler temps by heading to Art on the Square, returning to the Old School Square campus in Delray Beach November 7-8. After hosting a call to artists this summer, the museum will unveil an open-air gallery of juried fine art. The weekend will also feature live music, painting demonstrations, a children’s art space, food, drinks, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.

Plus, artists looking to apply for the February iteration of Art on the Square can do so through December 9.

The post Art Is In at Old School Square appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.