Five Reasons to Visit the Mandel Public Library This November

As downtown West Palm Beach streets continue to fill up and the city gears up for a festive holiday season, there’s also plenty of excitement happening inside the Mandel Public Library right in the center of it all. In addition to the latest reads—available at the library and digitally—there’s an ever-changing lineup of programs, wellness classes, family activities all available for free with a library card.

Plus, don’t miss this fun library holiday perk: Beginning November 1, stop by the Customer Service Desk on the fourth floor to pick up a free Emergency Dessert Kit, while supplies last, complete with three ingredients and a recipe for spice cake.

Here are five reasons to stop in this November:

Get in on the Mahjong Craze

Join certified instructor Abby for Mahjong Basics on November 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. to learn the fundamentals, practice your skills, and get ready to join the fun. All materials are provided. Registration is required.

Take a Break from the Holiday Hustle

With the green market bustling, restaurant reservations becoming harder to snag, and the holidays approaching, the library offers plenty of space to slow down and recharge. Find a quiet space with a new book and be sure to treat yourself to a pastry and a café con leche from Salento Coffee.

For an added reset, try Yoga with Priyanka on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Or experience Guided Meditation with sound healer and Reiki Master Michelle Barrie on November 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy an Afternoon of Live Music

Celebrate Florida’s natural beauty through music with acoustic singer-songwriter Grant Livingston on Sunday, November 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. His original folk songs bring distinctly Florida subjects to life in the most beautiful, uplifting way.

On November 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., classical pianist Yoko Sata Kothari will present “Piano Music from the Mystic World: Music Inspired by the Supernatural,” featuring familiar pieces alongside new musical discoveries.

Discover Your Creative Side

Head to the library’s Studio 411 to explore your artistic side while celebrating our coastal environment during Ocean of Gratitude with artist Holly Goldin on November 16 starting at 2 p.m. Registration is required.

Make Holiday Memories with the Kids

Kick off the season at the Winter Reading Kickoff Party on November 23, from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring games, crafts, and special appearances by community partners. Children can also sign up for the Winter Reading program and discover their next favorite book.

A Festive Bonus: Get Crafty for a Cause

Celebrate the season while giving back! On November 14, the West Palm Beach Library Foundation’s supporters will host a Holiday Ornament Making event led by artist Corinne Galeni of Fine Art by Corinne, who has a passion for decorative arts. Create your own festive keepsake while supporting the library’s programs and resources. Tickets are $75 per person. Register here.

Explore the full calendar of programs and events at wpbcitylibrary.org. Mandel Public Library is located at 411 Clematis Street in West Palm Beach.

The post Five Reasons to Visit the Mandel Public Library This November appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.