Palm Beach Gardens has a nice mix of fitness and green-industry sales roles right now. Good options here if you like talking to people and closing deals.

Employer: D1 Training

D1 Training Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Base salary + commission + bonuses

Run sales and operations for a high-energy sports and fitness training facility. You’ll lead the sales team, own revenue growth, manage the P&L, and be the face of the brand for members and families.

Employer: D1 Training

D1 Training Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38,000 – $48,000 per year

Focus on outbound calls, appointment setting, and turning leads into members at a fast-growing fitness brand. Includes paid time off, free gym membership, and clear growth paths if you like hitting sales targets.

Employer: High Volume Plant Nursery/Sod hauling

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour + 3% commission on qualifying sales

Commission-based inside sales role with admin support duties at a busy plant nursery. Great if you enjoy phone sales, repeat customers, and helping coordinate orders and deliveries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.