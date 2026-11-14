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📣 Palm Beach Gardens Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Palm Beach Gardens has a nice mix of fitness and green-industry sales roles right now. Good options here if you like talking to people and closing deals.
Sales General Manager - Sports and Fitness
- Employer: D1 Training
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: Base salary + commission + bonuses
Run sales and operations for a high-energy sports and fitness training facility. You’ll lead the sales team, own revenue growth, manage the P&L, and be the face of the brand for members and families.
Fitness Sales Specialist
- Employer: D1 Training
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38,000 – $48,000 per year
Focus on outbound calls, appointment setting, and turning leads into members at a fast-growing fitness brand. Includes paid time off, free gym membership, and clear growth paths if you like hitting sales targets.
Plant Nursery Inside Sales
- Employer: High Volume Plant Nursery/Sod hauling
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour + 3% commission on qualifying sales
Commission-based inside sales role with admin support duties at a busy plant nursery. Great if you enjoy phone sales, repeat customers, and helping coordinate orders and deliveries.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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