Palm Beach Gardens is busy with finance tech upgrades right now, and Oracle skills are in high demand. If you’re strong in EPM or ERP, there are a few solid contract‑to‑hire paths here.

Employer: RevCats

RevCats Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Contract-to-hire (expected conversion in 6–12+ months )

(expected conversion in ) Pay: Up to $63/hour W‑2 or $70/hour 1099/self‑corp

Own Finance’s Oracle Cloud EPM platform end to end—admin, security, metadata, integrations, and roadmap. You’ll support budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting, and you’ll need 7+ years in financial systems plus hands-on work with Planning, FCCS, EDMCS, Account Reconciliation, Narrative Reporting, and Oracle ERP integrations.

Employer: RevCats

RevCats Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Contract-to-hire (anticipated conversion in 6–12+ months )

(anticipated conversion in ) Pay: Up to $63/hour W‑2 or $70/hour 1099/self‑corp

Lead Oracle Fusion Finance across GL, AP, AR, Fixed Assets, and Cash Management while managing ERP analysts and developers. Good fit if you have 8+ years in ERP/IT Finance, 3+ years with Oracle Fusion, and experience with large ERP implementations plus OTBI and BI Publisher.

Employer: Intellectt Inc

Intellectt Inc Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Contract-to-hire (12 months)

Pay: $75/hour W‑2 (no benefits)

High-impact Financial Technology Manager role owning Oracle Fusion EPM (Planning, FCCS, EDMCS, Account Reconciliation, Narrative Reporting). You’ll drive design, governance, data integrations, automation, and finance transformation, and act as the main bridge between Finance, IT, and partners; needs 7+ years in financial systems and strong EPM architecture and scripting skills.

If one of these fits your background, apply soon and share with a friend who’s deep in Oracle finance tech.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.