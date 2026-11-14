Palm Beach Gardens has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hospital support to in-home care and travel tech work. If you’re in medical or caregiving, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, and travel options to fit different lifestyles.

Employer: Alan B. Miller Medical Center (Universal Health Services)

Alan B. Miller Medical Center (Universal Health Services) Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep surgeries on time by safely moving patients and equipment between OR, pre-op, and inpatient units. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can lift and transport patients, and either have or can get BLS certification.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: About $2,452 per week, 40 hrs/week, evening shifts

Travel CT Tech role with a 13-week assignment, 8-hour evening shifts, and steady 40 hours per week. Ideal if you like travel contracts and want solid weekly pay with an RN-founded staffing agency.

Employer: SAFE HOMECARE

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (on the road / in-home)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (W-2 employee)

Pay: $20.00 – $37.00 per hour

In-home caregiver role with weekly pay, overtime and holiday pay (1.5x), and flexible schedules. You’ll need a CNA license or HHA certificate and a driver’s license with reliable transportation.

Employer: Opus Mental Health Center LLC

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $29.00 per hour

Morning school-based ABA role working with a 13-year-old boy with ADHD, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM. You’ll need active RBT certification, strong English, reliable transportation, and Medicaid-related credentials (Medicaid Enrollment Letter, NPI, CAQH).

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.