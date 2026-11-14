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🏥 Palm Beach Gardens healthcare jobs with multiple openings
Palm Beach Gardens has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hospital support to in-home care and travel tech work. If you’re in medical or caregiving, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, and travel options to fit different lifestyles.
Transporter Full Time Days (OR Transporter)
- Employer: Alan B. Miller Medical Center (Universal Health Services)
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep surgeries on time by safely moving patients and equipment between OR, pre-op, and inpatient units. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can lift and transport patients, and either have or can get BLS certification.
Travel CT Technologist - $2,452 per week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: About $2,452 per week, 40 hrs/week, evening shifts
Travel CT Tech role with a 13-week assignment, 8-hour evening shifts, and steady 40 hours per week. Ideal if you like travel contracts and want solid weekly pay with an RN-founded staffing agency.
Caregiver - $20 to $37/hr, Weekly Pay, OT Available
- Employer: SAFE HOMECARE
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (on the road / in-home)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (W-2 employee)
- Pay: $20.00 – $37.00 per hour
In-home caregiver role with weekly pay, overtime and holiday pay (1.5x), and flexible schedules. You’ll need a CNA license or HHA certificate and a driver’s license with reliable transportation.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – School-Based, 20 hrs/week
- Employer: Opus Mental Health Center LLC
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
- Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.00 – $29.00 per hour
Morning school-based ABA role working with a 13-year-old boy with ADHD, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM. You’ll need active RBT certification, strong English, reliable transportation, and Medicaid-related credentials (Medicaid Enrollment Letter, NPI, CAQH).
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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