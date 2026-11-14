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📋 Palm Beach Gardens admin jobs with multiple local openings
Palm Beach Gardens has a nice mix of office and front desk roles right now, from medical to spa to insurance. Good options here if you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.
Medical Secretary (FGP) – West Palm Beach, Florida
- Employer: NYU Langone Health
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy medical practice with scheduling, patient calls, and provider calendars while using EPIC and Microsoft Office. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a physician practice, know medical terms, and want strong benefits and career growth with a major health system.
Auto Damage Adjuster III
- Employer: Tower Hill Insurance Group
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (hybrid preferred; remote possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role handling complex auto damage claims, from investigation to settlement, for one of Florida’s well-known insurers. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, a Florida 5-20 All-Lines License, and want solid benefits plus potential hybrid or remote work.
Spa Front Desk Receptionist | Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Employer: Tranquil Radiance Spa
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
- Type: Part-time (22–26 hours/week)
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
Front desk role at an award-winning luxury day spa, mixing guest check-in, scheduling, payments, and light spa support like laundry and room resets. Great if you have 1+ year customer service, can work every other Saturday, and want a flexible schedule with employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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