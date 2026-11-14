Palm Beach Gardens has a nice mix of office and front desk roles right now, from medical to spa to insurance. Good options here if you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support a busy medical practice with scheduling, patient calls, and provider calendars while using EPIC and Microsoft Office. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a physician practice, know medical terms, and want strong benefits and career growth with a major health system.

Employer: Tower Hill Insurance Group

Tower Hill Insurance Group Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (hybrid preferred; remote possible)

(hybrid preferred; remote possible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role handling complex auto damage claims, from investigation to settlement, for one of Florida’s well-known insurers. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, a Florida 5-20 All-Lines License, and want solid benefits plus potential hybrid or remote work.

Employer: Tranquil Radiance Spa

Tranquil Radiance Spa Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Type: Part-time (22–26 hours/week)

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Front desk role at an award-winning luxury day spa, mixing guest check-in, scheduling, payments, and light spa support like laundry and room resets. Great if you have 1+ year customer service, can work every other Saturday, and want a flexible schedule with employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.