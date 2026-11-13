Palm Beach Gardens has some fun transportation roles open right now, from underwater work to guest shuttles and auto shops. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Barnacle Busters

Barnacle Busters Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (in person, local commute; relocation required before start)

(in person, local commute; relocation required before start) Salary: $800–$1,500 per week , weekly pay, overtime available

, weekly pay, overtime available Type: Full-time

If you’d rather be in the water than in an office, this is hands-on commercial diving on boats from 12’ to 350’+. You’ll do hull cleaning, prop polishing, zinc installs, and basic underwater maintenance, Monday–Friday with early starts and mid-afternoon finishes. Must be a certified scuba diver (Open Water OK) with your own basic dive gear and a valid driver’s license; company provides tanks, tools, and a work truck.

Employer: Tires Plus (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Salary: Flat-rate pay, approx. $20.00 – $31.25 per billable hour (based on work available, productivity, and experience)

(based on work available, productivity, and experience) Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like working on cars and want to grow your skills. You’ll handle oil changes, tire work, basic inspections, and road tests while learning under experienced techs. Benefits start day 1 for full-timers (medical, dental, vision), plus paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses for each passed.

Employer: Shamin Hotels

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

You’ll drive guests to and from spots like airports and local attractions, help with luggage, and keep the shuttle clean and safe. This role mixes driving with guest service, and comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, hotel discounts, 401(k) with match, and more. Requires a valid driver’s license, clean record, strong customer service, and flexible hours (including some early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays).

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.