Palm Beach Gardens has some solid accounting and finance roles right now, especially if you like working with numbers, systems, and tax strategy.

Below are several full-time openings you can scan quickly and click through if they fit your skills.

Employer: National Dentex

National Dentex Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead cash application work without direct people-management duties. You’ll handle high-volume payment posting, track ACH and bank files, clear unapplied cash, and guide teammates on daily workflow. Comes with health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, paid holidays/vacation/sick time, 401(k) with company contribution, and tuition benefits.

Employer: National Dentex

National Dentex Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like both AR and systems/data work. You’ll be the bridge between Accounts Receivable and IT, handling AR system changes, data integrity, reporting, and process improvements. Includes health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, paid holidays/vacation/sick time, 401(k) with company contribution, and tuition benefits.

Employer: Synectics Inc.

Synectics Inc. Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Senior-level role for an experienced CPA/EA who wants to lead a tax team. You’ll manage multiple engagements, review complex returns (individual, corporate, partnership, trust, nonprofit), drive tax planning, and support business development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, team size, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.