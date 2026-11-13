Palm Beach Gardens is hot right now for experienced legal pros, especially in litigation, estates, and financial compliance. If you’ve got solid credentials, there are some serious earning and growth paths here.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Regional Risk and Business Service team for a major global financial firm. You’ll handle audit readiness, control testing, approvals, and remediation projects, and help train branch and service leaders. Ideal if you have Series 7, 9, 10, and 66/63 & 65, prior industry management experience, and like a fast-paced, detail-heavy compliance role with travel in the region.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a prestigious law firm)

(recruiting for a prestigious law firm) Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (partner-level with origination + performance bonuses)

Lead a trusts and estates practice serving high net worth clients. You’ll guide a team, handle complex estate planning, tax-efficient wealth transfer, and probate, and manage key client relationships. Requires JD, active bar license, and 7+ years in T&E with strong tax law experience. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and bonus potential.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a Florida plaintiff firm)

(recruiting for a Florida plaintiff firm) Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (in-office 4 days/week )

(in-office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $180,000 base + performance-based compensation

Run plaintiff personal injury cases from intake through trial, with a caseload that’s about 70% pre-litigation / 30% litigation. No billable-hour requirement—earn more through KPIs and up to 25% of fees on your own settled cases, plus bonuses and a clear partnership track. You’ll get one case manager and two paralegals dedicated to you; must be Florida-barred with 5–15 years PI experience and real trial work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same firms.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.