Palm Beach Gardens is busy and growing, which means hotels and restaurants here are hiring steady. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour

Lead the housekeeping team, inspect rooms and public areas, and help keep the hotel running smoothly. This role comes with career growth, PTO and holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/food discounts.

Employer: Jersey Mike's – Team Mirasol

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time preferred

Pay: $23/hour base + estimated $4–$8/hour in tips (about $27–$31/hour total)

Help run a high-performing sandwich shop, lead shifts, train the crew, and keep standards high for cleanliness and hospitality. Comes with paid training, free/discounted meals, clear promotion path to GM and multi-unit roles, and strong focus on leadership growth.

Employer: Kolter Hospitality

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Supervise front desk operations, support check-in/check-out, and handle guest issues with a focus on service and satisfaction. Good fit if you have hotel front desk experience and want to grow into leadership while learning hotel operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.