Palm Beach Gardens is busy in healthcare right now, with new facilities opening and home care demand growing fast. If you’re in patient care or wellness, there are some solid options to check out this week.

Employer: UHS – Alan B. Miller Medical Center

UHS – Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Brand-new, state-of-the-art neighborhood hospital with 150 private rooms and full surgical services. You’ll scrub in for multi–service line cases, support safe, efficient OR workflows, and get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock plan, and career growth across 300+ UHS sites. Requires CST (NBSTSA), BLS, accredited Surg Tech program, and 1–3 years acute care OR experience.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time (hourly personal training)

Salary: Not listed

Help members move and feel better through assisted stretch and recovery sessions using PNF, contract–relax, percussion tools, and breathing drills. You’ll design programs, do demos and assessments, and support members on the fitness floor while staying current on training and certs. Requires HS diploma/GED, Certified Personal Trainer, CPR/AED, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs; 1+ year training experience and a kinesiology/sports medicine degree are a plus.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care (independently owned franchise)

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (serving Stuart & Vero Beach)

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Salary: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Provide personal care, companionship, and basic household support so clients can safely stay in their homes. This role offers flexible hours, bi-weekly pay, overtime opportunities, 401(k), health insurance (after 1 year), mileage reimbursement, sign-on and referral bonuses, and a $50 gift card after orientation. Requires CNA license or HHA certificate, FL driver’s license, auto insurance, CPR, TB test, physical, and proof of residency/citizenship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.