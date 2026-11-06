🛒 Palm Beach Gardens Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Palm Beach Gardens retail is buzzing right now—great mix of national brands and new local shops hiring. If you like talking to people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping while keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like a fast pace, learning different equipment, and being the go-to problem solver on the floor.

Employer: Vision People of Bellmore (brand new retail optical store)

(brand new retail optical store) Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour

Help patients pick frames, lenses, and contacts that fit their style and vision needs. Competitive pay, commission, solid benefits (health, dental, PTO, retirement), and room to grow into leadership or management.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $15.52 per hour

Join the new J.Crew store and help shoppers find their style while earning a strong employee discount (up to 60% off). Great short-term option if you love fashion, can work nights/weekends, and want retail experience with a well-known brand.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.