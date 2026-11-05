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Palm Beach Gardens
📅 Fall coaster craft for ages 10–17 at Gardens Branch
6 days ago
📅 Make Autumn-Themed Coasters at Gardens Branch Library
Looking for a fun fall craft for your tween or teen?
On Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, from 3:15–4:00pm, the Gardens Branch Library is hosting “Autumn Coaster Creations” in the Storytime Room.
Kids and teens ages 10–17 can design and decorate their own autumn-themed coasters — a quick, creative project to get into the fall mood.
Details:
- When: Thu, Nov 5, 2026, 3:15–4:00pm
- Where: Gardens Branch Library, Storytime Room
11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
- Who: Ages 10–17
- Contact: +1-561-626-6133 (Gardens Branch Library)
You can mark yourself as interested or add the event to your calendar from the library’s event page.
More Info: Autumn Coaster Creations | Palm Beach County Libra...
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