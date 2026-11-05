📅 Fall coaster craft for ages 10–17 at Gardens Branch

📅 Make Autumn-Themed Coasters at Gardens Branch Library

Looking for a fun fall craft for your tween or teen?

On Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, from 3:15–4:00pm, the Gardens Branch Library is hosting “Autumn Coaster Creations” in the Storytime Room.

Kids and teens ages 10–17 can design and decorate their own autumn-themed coasters — a quick, creative project to get into the fall mood.

Details:

When: Thu, Nov 5, 2026 , 3:15–4:00pm

Thu, , Where: Gardens Branch Library , Storytime Room

11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

, Storytime Room Who: Ages 10–17

Ages Contact: +1-561-626-6133 (Gardens Branch Library)

You can mark yourself as interested or add the event to your calendar from the library’s event page.